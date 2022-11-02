GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

In related news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 3,128,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$62,576.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,455,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$969,117.36.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

