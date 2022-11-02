Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 76,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,495. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $291.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth $3,661,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 129.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 223,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 126,245 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.2% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,538,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 100.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.5% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

