Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $95.94

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.94 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.77). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.77), with a volume of 639,005 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.56. The stock has a market cap of £346.49 million and a PE ratio of 1,348.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

