Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,386. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 344,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $101,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.