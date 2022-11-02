Governance OHM (GOHM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $2,487.56 or 0.12351019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $371,534.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003200 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,182.01 or 0.30734805 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012004 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.