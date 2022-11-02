Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Posts Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

