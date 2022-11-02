GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.67

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.72. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 49,604 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLYC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.