Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glenfarne Merger

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGMC. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth $98,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter worth $116,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Glenfarne Merger by 128.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 69,998 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glenfarne Merger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGMC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Glenfarne Merger has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

About Glenfarne Merger

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

