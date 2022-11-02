Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 539,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,575,000 after acquiring an additional 99,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after acquiring an additional 753,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 641,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,328. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

