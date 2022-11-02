Glassman Wealth Services Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in onsemi were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of onsemi by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of onsemi by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of onsemi by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

