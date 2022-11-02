Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 252,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $229.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.