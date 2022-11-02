Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 25 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Cintas were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

CTAS opened at $428.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.34 and a 200-day moving average of $397.80. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.