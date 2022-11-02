Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.04

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.04 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 11.69 ($0.14). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 11.86 ($0.14), with a volume of 123 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £31.24 million and a PE ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

