Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,569,000 after buying an additional 1,251,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.89. 139,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $321.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

