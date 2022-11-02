Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.12-$2.13 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Getty Realty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.
Getty Realty Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Getty Realty
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getty Realty (GTY)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.