Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.12-$2.13 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.