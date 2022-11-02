General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 11,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,822. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

