Gemini Dollar Trading Down 0.3% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $481.36 million and approximately $807,387.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 480,097,345 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.