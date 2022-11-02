Gateway Protocol Price Tops $2.85 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00013927 BTC on popular exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $77.08 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.82162964 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,614,497.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

