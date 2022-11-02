G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Up 9.7% in October

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 6,420,000 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 961,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $1,739,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $150,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 479,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 41,479 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 353.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 139,872 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 645,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $466.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

