FY2023 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Lifted by Analyst

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$570.63 million.
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CTS opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.85 and a 1 year high of C$12.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.27.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
