FY2023 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Lifted by Analyst

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$570.63 million.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

Shares of CTS opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.85 and a 1 year high of C$12.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.27.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

