FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.81). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.57% and a negative net margin of 3,057.88%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRSN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,512,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,990,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 145,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.