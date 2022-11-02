Fruits Hits Market Cap of $249.55 Million (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Fruits has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $249.55 million and approximately $734,750.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

