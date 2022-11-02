Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FRPT traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $59.42. 800,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $157.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

