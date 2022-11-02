Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Update

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 20,710,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,808,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,390,061 shares of company stock valued at $69,737,605 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

