Fossil Group (FOSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $223.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,241 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,909 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,259 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOSL. TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

