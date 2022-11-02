Fossil Group (FOSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter.
Fossil Group Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ FOSL opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $223.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOSL. TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
