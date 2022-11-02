Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $492.12 million-$510.52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.10 million.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Forward Air by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.