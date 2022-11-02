Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $492.12 million-$510.52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.10 million.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Forward Air by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

