Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$214.26 million during the quarter.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.6 %
FVI stock opened at C$3.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.26. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
