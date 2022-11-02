Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$214.26 million during the quarter.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.6 %

FVI stock opened at C$3.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.26. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on FVI. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.29.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.