Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
FBRX remained flat at $1.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,778. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.84. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.48.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
