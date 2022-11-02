Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

FBRX remained flat at $1.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,778. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.84. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

