Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 54,631 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,631 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 7.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

