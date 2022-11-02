Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 26,700 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 364,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 100,479 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 69,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

