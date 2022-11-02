Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.20% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.