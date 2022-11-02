Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.77 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 212,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 248,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,881,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.