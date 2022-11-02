Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.40- EPS and its Q4 guidance to at least $0.40 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

