Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.43 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Flex has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,768 shares of company stock worth $3,931,302. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Flex by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.