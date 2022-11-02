Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.43 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
Flex Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Flex has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Flex by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flex (FLEX)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.