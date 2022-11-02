First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $156.00 at Oppenheimer

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.70.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.57. 3,596,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.83 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $149.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,441 shares of company stock worth $298,333. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,192,010,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 879,070 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,613,000 after acquiring an additional 269,034 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

