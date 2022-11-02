First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $39.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $328.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne purchased 5,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,957.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 113.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $342,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

