Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Fintech Ecosystem Development

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEXD. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter valued at $355,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter valued at $580,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter valued at $1,243,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

Shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development stock remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,355. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Company Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

