Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,251 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Trading Down 2.0 %

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.50.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.94. 54,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,582. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.35 and a 200-day moving average of $345.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

