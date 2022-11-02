Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $8.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.34. 52,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.72. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

