Financial Contrast: Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) and Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Cosmos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Herbalife Nutrition and Cosmos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herbalife Nutrition 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cosmos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Herbalife Nutrition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Herbalife Nutrition is more favorable than Cosmos.

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and Cosmos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herbalife Nutrition 6.21% -27.55% 13.64% Cosmos -7.93% -112.91% -11.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and Cosmos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herbalife Nutrition $5.80 billion 0.39 $447.20 million $3.04 6.88 Cosmos $56.24 million 0.04 -$7.96 million N/A N/A

Herbalife Nutrition has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition beats Cosmos on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Cosmos

Cosmos Holdings Inc. operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes, as well as has distribution centers in Greece and the United Kingdom; and operates a warehousing facility. It serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Prime Estates and Developments, Inc. and changed its name to Cosmos Holdings Inc. in November 2013. Cosmos Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

