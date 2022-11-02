Financial Analysis: Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY) versus Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Huaneng Power International and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 3 5 0 2.63

Earnings & Valuation

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus target price of $15.54, suggesting a potential upside of 41.75%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.23 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -2.81 Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.29 billion 3.25 $264.86 million $0.30 36.53

Algonquin Power & Utilities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10% Algonquin Power & Utilities 8.27% 7.05% 2.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Huaneng Power International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda. Its utilities provide distribution services to approximately 1,093,000 customer connections in the electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater sectors The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy, capacity, ancillary products, and renewable attributes produced by its portfolio of renewable and clean power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities; and owns and operates a portfolio of clean energy and water infrastructure assets. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

