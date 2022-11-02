Finance Of America Companies (FOA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Finance Of America Companies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 33.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $141.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Finance Of America Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Several research firms recently commented on FOA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $1.75 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 229.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 34,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.