Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,404. The firm has a market cap of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.49 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

