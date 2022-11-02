FGI Industries (FGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. On average, analysts expect FGI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

FGI stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. FGI Industries has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FGI Industries

FGI Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FGI Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FGI Industries Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of FGI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

