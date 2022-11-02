Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 623,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $502,919.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,621.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,621.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 78,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. 680,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

