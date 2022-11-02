Federal Signal (FSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 30.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

