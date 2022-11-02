EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.63

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 7332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $543.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.26 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 164.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 396,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 246,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter worth about $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

