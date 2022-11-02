Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Darrin L. Talley Sells 2,500 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.91. 21,953,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,824,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $466.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 295,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 64,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 61,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 500,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

