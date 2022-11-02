Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Extreme Networks Stock Down 6.0 %
EXTR stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. 2,123,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,089. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 247,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 116,748 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 50.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
