Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTCGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.25 and traded as low as C$6.87. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$6.93, with a volume of 20,115 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.23. The stock has a market cap of C$270.44 million and a PE ratio of 13.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

